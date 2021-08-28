Bridgeport police investigate shooting on Lincoln Avenue

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– Bridgeport police are investigating a shooting on Lincoln Avenue at Main Street Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., officers received a call reporting crash on Lincoln Avenue. Upon a further report, a citizen called police reporting they heard gunshots prior to the crash.

BPD on-scene regarding a preliminary report of a party shot. Lincoln Ave at Main St blocked off. BPD investigating. NFI on injured. Anyone with info asked to call 203-576-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/medTFFx74d — Bridgeport Police (@bptpolice) August 28, 2021

Bridgeport Fire and American Medical Response responded to the scene and discovered a person was shot. There is no word on the extent of injuries at this time.

Lincoln Avenue at Main Street is blocked off as police investigate. Anyone with information regarding the shooting asked to call 203-576-TIPS.

