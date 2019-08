BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police officers responded to a shooting that took place on the 200th block of George Street on Friday evening.

Upon investigation, police say two victims sustained injuries from glass fragments. Neither of them sustained gunshot injuries. Both victims were transported to area hospitals and were discharged later that night.

No other details have been given at this time.

