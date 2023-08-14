BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police are investigating a stabbing and assault that occurred Sunday night.

According to police, officers responded to a call for a large fight around 9:37 p.m. in the 100 block of Harmony Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found one person who was stabbed and a juvenile who was assaulted.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital and are in stable condition.

Police say the suspects fled the scene and officers were able to find the knife used in the stabbing on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with News 8 for updates.