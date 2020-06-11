Bridgeport police investigating area near Central High School for fleeing suspects

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police are investigating the area of Central High School early Thursday morning. They advise residents to avoid the area at this time.

Police say the person or persons being investigated fled on foot onto the property of Central High School where he was approached by school security. It was indicated by officials the person(s) fleeing needed help and were being chased. The party was taken into the security office and police were notified.

Upon police arrival, that party fled the security office and was immediately apprehended outside of the building and taken into custody.

Stay tuned for more information.