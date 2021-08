It's not exactly going to be a comfortable day across the state--a HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for most of the state as the heat index could rise close to 100°. This is one of those days where you need to stay hydrated, take care of yourselves, take care of your pets, and check on your elderly neighbors. If you're going to be outside, take breaks in shaded or air conditioned areas. Anyone with breathing or respiratory issues will need to limit time outside as an AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for the shoreline. Friday won't be much better--expect another hot and muggy day. A cold front will come through Friday evening and knock temperatures back into the 70s for Saturday. Unfortunately, Saturday will not be a perfectly dry day. We will be tracking mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with occasional passing showers.

Today: Mostly sunny. Hot and muggy, highs in the low 90s, heat index near 100°.