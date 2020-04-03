Bridgeport police investigating fatal shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Thursday night.

Police say on Thursday at 10:58 p.m., officers responded to a shotspotter in the area of 468 Trumbull Avenue for multiple gunshots fired.

Police reached the area and located a 32-year-old male victim with gunshot wounds to his torso and groin. He was transported to St. Vincent’s Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity has not been released. The case is under investigation.

