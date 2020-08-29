Bridgeport police investigating homicide of 25-year-old Shelton man

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police are investigating the homicide of a Shelton man that happened late Friday evening.

Police said Shotspotter detected shots fired in the 700 block of Beechwood Avenue around 11:21 p.m. Friday.

Police learned 25-year-old George John of Shelton was shot in the chest on Beechwood Ave. and was taken to St. Vincent Medical Center for treatment.

John later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, police said.

Detectives processed a scene at Beechwood Avenue and are actively investigating the homicide of John. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Winkler at 203-581-5224 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.