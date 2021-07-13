Bridgeport police investigating homicide on Rennell Court

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police are investigating a homicide that happened on Rennell Court late Monday evening.

Police said at around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of Gregory Street and Rennell Court on a report of shots fired and a person down.

Arriving officers found a crowd of people surrounding a vehicle parked on Rennell Court with an unresponsive man in the driver’s seat.

The 27-year-old Ansonia man was transported to the hospital with critical gunshot injuries. He passed away early Tuesday morning.

Police said they are investigating the incident as a homicide and are working on several leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Robert Winkler at 203-581-5244 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.