Bridgeport police investigating homicide on William Street

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred late Monday night.

According to police, police were dispatched to 750 William Street at 10:45 p.m. for a report of shots fired and a possible victim struck by gunfire.

Officers arriving on the scene located a 53-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival. The identity of the victim has not been released.

No word on the suspect.

Detectives are processing a crime scene at this location, and are working to determine a motive for the shooting. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective Heanue at 203-581-5242 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.