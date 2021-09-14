Bridgeport police investigating late-night shooting at Rockridge Circle

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police are investigating a shooting on Rockridge Circle late Monday evening.

Police said at 10:18 p.m., officers were alerted to a shot spotter activation. They got a call from a citizen a minute later reporting one person shot in the leg at Rockridge Circle.

Officers responded and found a person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper thigh area, and the person was transported to the hospital.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Bridgeport police at 203-576-TIPS.