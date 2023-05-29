BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating an assault in Bridgeport that involved a machete.

Sunday, about 8 p.m., Bridgeport police received reports of an assault with a machete at Seaside Park, along Waldemere Ave. in the “Diamond 10” baseball field. Upon arrival, police said they found a 26-year-old man suffering from an injury to his face.

The man was taken to a local hospital.

Police said the suspect is described as a Hispanic male with dreadlocks, and he was last seen wearing a white tank top, black pants, and a baseball cap.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact, Detective John Knapp, at 203-581-5251, or use the tip line, 203-576-TIPS.