BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police are investigating claims of “possible misconduct” in last week’s primary mayoral election, officials confirmed to News 8 on Sunday.

The investigation is linked to allegations that a city employee interfered in the race against Democrats Joseph Ganim and John Gomes. Ganim, the current mayor, appeared to have received 51% of the votes, according to initial election results.

Gomes posted about the allegations on Saturday, claiming that the footage shows the race was “unequivocally stollen through corruption within City Hall by tampering with absentee ballots.”

The video, which emerged on social media Friday, shows what appears to be surveillance footage of a what it claims is a city employee. Gomes’ team alleges that the employee stuffs “multiple illegal absentee ballots” into a ballot box.

The video, which is set to dramatic music that includes the sound of a police scanner, a siren and a helicopter, ends with the message “Election Stolen!”

Gomes has vowed to return on the ballot for the Nov. 7 election. He plans to provide an update on the campaign during a press conference on Monday.

Police told News 8 that the department is “actively investigating information regarding possible misconduct based upon a video that has surface on social media.” The department is also conducting an internal investigation to see if there was a possible breach to its security video management system.

The department has increased security of it in the meantime, according to police.

“We take these actions seriously and we will pursue possible criminal prosecution and/or administrative discipline as it relates to any such security violations,” Bridgeport Police Chief Roderick Porter said in a written statement to News 8.

If elected, it would be Ganim’s eighth term as mayor of Bridgeport. He first served from 1991 to 2003 before spending seven years in federal prison for corruption and extortion charges as mayor. Voters returned him to office in 2015.

“The matter in its entirety has been referred to the Chief of Police along with appropriate officials for review and investigation,” Ganim said in a written statement to News 8. “I have full confidence in the Chief, the department, and agencies to handle the apparent illegal actions of any city employees as it involves the release of any city property, including video footage and any related legal or city issues.”

Ganim said that police are also investigating “the action caught on video” of a council woman “in an apparent illegal entry of a senior citizen’s house and attempting to steal her absentee ballot.”