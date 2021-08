BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport Police are investigating an incident that happened on Pequonnock Street Wednesday.

At 5:41 p.m., Bridgeport Police was dispatched to Pequonnock Street on a preliminary report of a possible assault with a dangerous weapon.

Once on scene, Bridgeport PD encountered a person with a stab wound. Police said this person was transported to St. Vincent’s Medical Center by AMR and the extent of injuries is currently unknown.