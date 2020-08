Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport Police, fire crews, and AMR are responding to a report of a body recovered in a body of water Thursday morning.

Police said the body was recovered in the water at 1 Bostwick Avenue.

This is an active investigation at this time.