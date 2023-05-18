BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — With the rise of Hyundai thefts, mainly due to a missing security feature, Bridgeport Police is offering a solution.

Hyundai vehicles, 2017-2021 models, are being targeting due to a missing security feature called an immobilizer, which tells the vehicle that a key is being used.

A viral social media trend is the cause of these thefts. Police said about five Hyundai vehicles are stolen a day due to the trend.

The Bridgeport Police Department has partnered with Hyundai in giving away 120 steering wheel locks to possibly minimize the thefts of these vehicles.

If you are a Hyundai owner, Bridgeport Police Community Services (1395 Sylvan Avenue) urge you to call 203-576-8278, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday., to schedule an appointment. The driver will need to provide valid Bridgeport registration.

This is on a first come first serve basis. Once the supply runs out, those who did not receive a steering wheel lock will be placed on a waiting list.