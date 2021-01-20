Bridgeport police officer fired over using excessive force on resident

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Officer Richard Cretella, 20-year veteran with the Bridgeport Police Department, has been terminated after using excessive force on a resident.

After an internal investigation of the April 1, 2020 incident, Acting Chief Garcia released the following statement on Wednesday:

“After careful review of all evidence and rebuttal information provided during his Due Process Hearing, it is clear that Officer Cretella engaged in utilizing excessive force during an incident involving a City of Bridgeport resident. Officer Cretella engaged in inappropriate behavior that is not reflective of the department and will not be condoned or tolerated. As of today, January 20, 2021, he has been officially terminated as a member of the Bridgeport Police Department.”