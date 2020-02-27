Bridgeport Police officers rescue driver from over-turned, burning car

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police officers in Bridgeport rescued a woman from a burning car early Tuesday morning.

According to the Bridgeport Police Department, the driver got into a single-car crash on Chopsey Hill Road around 4:15 a.m. The car flipped onto its side and the driver was trapped inside.

Bridgeport PD reports Officer Ramirez was first on the scene. She and Sgt. Debarros attempted to smash the windows of the car and reach the driver but were unsuccessful.

According to BPD, while fire crews and ambulances on their way, Sgt. Ken Fortes, Officer Chris Smith Officer John Knapp, Officer James Motasky, Officer John Asik, Officer Mike Hernandez, and Officer Juan Bayas arrived on scene and worked as a team to push the car back on its wheels, smash the passenger window, pull the woman out, and carry her to safety before the car was fully engulfed in flames.

The woman was brought to the hospital; no word yet on her condition.

In a statement, Mayor Joe Ganim praised the officers for their actions.

The men and women of the Bridgeport Police Department put their lives on the line every day in an effort to achieve the goal of saving and protecting lives. The Officers didn’t hesitate to put their lives in risk to save another, and due to their heroic efforts a life was saved. – Mayor Joe Ganim, Bridgeport

Chief Perez added to the Mayor’s sentiment saying, “I am very proud of these officers and the way they worked as a team to save this female party. The members of this department go above and beyond daily with the job of protecting our great community in an effort to ensure everyone goes home to their loved ones at the end of the day.”