BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police are on the scene of a large fight at a school on Monday afternoon.

The Bridgeport Police Department posted on social media that a fight is taking place at the Great Oaks Academy.

SCHOOL FIGHT GREAT OAKS ACADEMY 1055HRS. BPD on-scene after preliminary reports of a large fight within the school. NFI on any injuries. Active investigation. pic.twitter.com/J7ZRjeeGDT — Bridgeport Police (@bptpolice) October 18, 2021

There is no word on if anyone was injured at the time.

The fight remains under investigation and police remain on the scene. Stay tuned to News 8 for updates on this story.