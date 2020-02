BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people fell victim to separate stabbings early Saturday morning.

According to police, a female was stabbed in the 600 block of Brooklawn Avenue. The incident occurred around 2:09 a.m. Her condition is unknown at this time.

A second victim arrived at the hospital around 3:05 a.m. Police said the man suffered non-life threatening stab wounds from an incident in the 1400 block of Boston Avenue.

Police have not said if these stabbings are connected.