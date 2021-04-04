Bridgeport Police search for hit-and-run driver that left a man in critical condition

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WNTH)– Bridgeport Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver that left a man in critical condition early Sunday morning.

Shortly before 2:15 a.m., dispatch received a report of a pedestrian struck by an evading vehicle in front of 520 Boston Ave.

Officials report that a dark-colored Jeep Wrangler was traveling eastbound on Boston Ave when the driver struck a pedestrian who was walking in the roadway.

The operator of the Jeep Wrangler was traveling at a high rate of speed after striking the pedestrian and continued eastbound on Boston Ave without stopping, according to Director of Emergency Management, Scott Appleby.

Bridgeport Fire and American Medical Response responded to the scene. Police identified the pedestrian as Alvin Nieves.

Officials report that Nieves sustained severe injuries to both legs and was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital where he is currently listed in stable, but critical condition.

The Bridgeport Police Crash Investigation Team responded to the scene for further investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Bridgeport Police Traffic Division at 203-576-7640 or Bridgeport TIPS Line at 203-576-TIPS.