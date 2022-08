BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing baby.

Oliver Ortiz is 5 months old and was reported missing the last week of June. The child is described as having black hair and brown eyes.

Police said they believe the baby is in the company of his mother, Emily Benetiz.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Oliver or his mother, officials ask you to contact Bridgeport police at (203) 576-7671.