Bridgeport police seek man who allegedly set fire to convenience store

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) - Bridgeport Police need your help to find the man who torched a convenience store last week.

Surveillance photos captured the incident at Wood's Mart Variety on Wood Avenue back on May 26th.

If you have a tip, call Bridgeport Police.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.