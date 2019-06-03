Bridgeport police seek man who allegedly set fire to convenience store
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) - Bridgeport Police need your help to find the man who torched a convenience store last week.
Surveillance photos captured the incident at Wood's Mart Variety on Wood Avenue back on May 26th.
If you have a tip, call Bridgeport Police.
