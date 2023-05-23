BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A well-known author is about to get their very own stamp, thanks to the U.S. Postal Service and Bridgeport Public Library.

Bridgeport Public Library and the U.S. Postal Service will honor author Toni Morrison Tuesday, in a special stamp dedication event, where an unveiling of the stamps will occur.

Toni Morrison was a historical black author and editor, who’s books focused on African-American storytelling.

The event will take place at the Newfield Branch Library in community room A, located at 755 Central Ave., on Tuesday, May 23, at 10 a.m.

Attendees are encouraged to RSVP with amy.n.gibbs@usps.gov.