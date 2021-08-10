Bridgeport reinstating indoor mask mandate for some workers, customers

A face mask lies on the ground at Piccadilly Circus in central London, Monday, July 19, 2021. As of Monday, face masks are no longer legally required in England, and with social distancing rules shelved, there are no limits on the number of people attending theater performances or big events. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport is joining a list of Connecticut cities reinstating their indoor mask mandate.

Mayor Joe Ganim signed an executive order Tuesday saying that employees in the following roles must wear masks while at work:

All workers in essential retain businesses, including grocery stores and big-box stores or wholesale clubs that also sell foods or beverages,

Restaurants and hotels where food is prepared,

Pharmacies,

Gas Stations,

Convenience stores,

bodegas and liquor/package stores

The masks for these employees must be provided by the employers, though employees may bring their own from home.

Customers and visitors to these businesses must wear face masks unless it is contrary to an individual’s “health or safety because of a medical condition, behavioral condition, or disability, or anyone under the age of 2 years.”

Masks will not be required while eating or drinking inside restaurants.

This comes as COVID cases, specifically the highly contagious Delta variant, are on the rise across the state.