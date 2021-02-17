Bridgeport restaurant owner arrested after allegedly offering bribe to avoid investigation into sexual assault allegation against 2 of his employees

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Trumbull man has been arrested after he allegedly offered a bribe to avoid having authorities investigate sexual assault allegations against two of his restaurant employees.

The Bridgeport restaurant owner, John Vazzano, 58, is charged with bribery of a witness (punishable by one to five years in prison), hindering prosecution (punishable by up to one year in prison), and interfering with an officer (punishable by up to one year in prison). He is further charged with misleading state and federal officials as to the whereabouts of the two employees involved in the sexual assault allegations.

According to the State of Connecticut, the arrest warrant affidavit reports that “a relative of a former employee of the restaurant reported that sexual assaults and harassment of the former employee occurred in November and/or December 2019.”

Vazzano turned himself into Rocky Hill Police Department Wednesday. He was released on a $50,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Feb. 25.

The case is being prosecuted by the Statewide Prosecution Bureau of the Chief State’s Attorney’s Office.