Bridgeport reverts to Phase 2 reopening, schools to move to hybrid model Nov. 9

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Mayor Joe Ganim announced Friday, Bridgeport would be joining the growing list of cities reverting their COVID-19 restrictions to Phase 2 reopening after a state-wide rise in coronavirus cases.

This comes a day after the state COVID-19 positivity rate spiked at 6.1%.

“Effectively immediately, the City of Bridgeport COVID-19 Closure Policy requires food service establishments to end indoor dining services at 10 p.m. and close by 11 p.m. Additionally, any business operating under “indoor recreation sector rules” must close by 11 p.m.,” the mayor said in a statement. “Private, social, and recreational gatherings that are at commercial venues or private residences and indoor must not exceed 25 people while outdoor gatherings are capped at 100 people.”

As part of Phase 2, business owners and residents are reminded:

No indoor waiting rooms (restaurants, personal services, etc.) as well as up to 50% capacity indoors with 6 ft. spacing

Businesses should utilize callback methods and curbside, drive-thru, pick up, and deliveries.

Businesses open to the public must ask patrons if they are COVID-19 symptom-free and require the use of a mask and provide sanitizer.

Gyms and sports clubs must demonstrate the ability to sanitize all “high use” touchpoints after every class or hourly.

Municipal buildings and offices are to remain closed to the public except by appointment. (Excluding Vital Statistics & Tax Collectors Office)



Additionally, Bridgeport Public Schools will move to a hybrid learning starting Nov. 9. Pre-K students will be allowed to attend full time with half-day on Wednesday.

Visit bridgeportedu.net for more information.

This comes after other major cities in the state including New Haven, Stamford, and Windham did the same in the last week.