BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A New York man is in critical condition following a shooting in Bridgeport on Sunday, according to police.

The Bridgeport Police Department responded to reports of a party shot at 1450 Barnum Ave. around 2 a.m. Police discovered a crime scene in the rear parking lot of the Ten20 Club and found a 28-year-old man from Bronx, New York suffering from a single gunshot wound to the leg.

Police said there were reports of an altercation in the parking lot prior to the victim being shot.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is listed in critical condition, police said.

This is an active investigation.

Police urge anyone with furhter information regarding the shooting to contact Detective Stavros Mirtsopoulos of the BPD at (203) 581-5100 or utilize the BPD Tips Line at (203) 576-TIPS.

Stay tuned with WTNH in the News 8 app