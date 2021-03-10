Bridgeport students going back to full in-person learning starting April 19

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport Public Schools confirmed to News 8 Wednesday that students will be returning to full in-person learning four days a week, starting April 19. Students will still learn remotely on Wednesdays.

Superintendent of Schools Michael Testani first made the announcement to students, families and staff.

The superintendent says all staff that has opted to get the COVID vaccine will be completely vaccinated by April 19.

Due to the decrease of the COVID positivity rate, the administration of the vaccine, and current mitigation strategies at Bridgeport schools, local health officials are allowing the school system to set up desks and seats less than six feet apart from each other.

The school system knows this change may come as a relief for some families, but may create anxiety in others.

“As we have done all year, we will continue to follow the health data and closely monitor the situation daily over the next several weeks,” the superintendent said.

Remote learning will continue for the remainder of the school year for those students who have health conditions that place them in a high-risk category.