Bridgeport teen killed in I-95 crash in Stratford

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– An 18-year-old Bridgeport woman has died after a car crash on Interstate 95 in Stratford on Thursday night.

Connecticut State Police say that at around 9:17 p.m., a Honda Accord was traveling south on I-95 in the right lane, when the driver, 17-year-old Jose Carpio, of Bridgeport, lost control of the car and collided into the metal beam guard rail in the right shoulder.

The car then continued to travel uncontrollably down a steep embankment, north of exit 30.

Carpio and a passenger, 18-year-old Michael Jackson, of Stratford, sustained minor injuries and were taken to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment.

Another passenger, Destiny Arriaga, sustained serious injuries in the crash. She was also taken to Bridgeport Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.