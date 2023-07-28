NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A teenager from Bridgeport was rescued after nearly drowning in the Housatonic River in Newtown on Thursday.

Newtown police responded to the area of Silver Bridge on Glen Road on the Southbury town line just before 2 p.m. At the scene, police learned a 17-year-old from Bridgeport was in the water underneath the bridge when he had gone under and did not resurface.

The teenager had been with a group of people who were entering the water in the area of the bridge.

Several Newtown officers searched for the teenager and were able to locate him from under the water.

Lifesaving measures were initiated with assistance from Newtown ambulance, Newtown Underwater Search and Rescue, and firefighters.

The teenager was transported to the hospital for advanced care by Newtown Ambulance.

His identity and medical status has not been released at this time.

Stay with News 8 for udpates