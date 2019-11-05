Bridgeport voters make decision in heated mayoral race

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Tuesday is Election Day across the state. Bridgeport’s Mayoral candidates made their final push to voters Monday, and now Bridgeport residence will decide who will lead their city in 2020.

Mayor Joe Ganim is fighting for his 8th term. His challenger is Senator Marilyn Moore.

Ganim beat Moore in the Democratic primary in September, but the race didn’t end there. When the ballots were counted, Ganim had won by only 270 votes, largely absentee ballots.

Since then, Moore has sued for a reelection citing absentee ballot tampering and voter intimidation on the part of the Ganim campaign.

On Monday, the State Supreme Court ruled that the election Tuesday would go on as scheduled, and that they would hand down a decision on the absentee ballot irregularities at a later time.

Tuesday morning, Ganim was out voting and visiting polling places across the city: