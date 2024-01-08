BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Secretary of State Stephanie Thomas is urging voters to vote in person for Bridgeport’s upcoming mayoral primary redo.

“Based on feedback from our Election Monitor in November and Bridgeport’s Town Clerk staff, our office felt it was very important to change the prior model to ensure a daily presence in the Town Clerk’s office and include direct outreach to the community,” Thomas said in a written announcement on Monday. “Our monitors cannot do it all, and we encourage anyone who can do so to vote in person on January 23rd. If someone voted by absentee ballot, but is unsure if they should have done so, they may withdraw their absentee ballot by going in-person to the Town Clerk’s office before 10 a.m. on Election Day, and they may then vote at their assigned polling place.”

The new primary for the city’s mayoral election will be on Jan. 23. The date will be the third time that Mayor Joe Ganim and candidate John Gomes will face off for the job.

Ganim was named the victor in both the initial primary and in November’s general election. However, Gomes has accused Ganim’s campaign of misconduct over absentee ballots.

In September, a judge ruled that there will be a redo.