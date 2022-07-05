BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bridgeport woman is being arraigned on Tuesday for charges related to leaving her two children unattended in a hot car in June.

Bridgeport police stated that on June 18, they received multiple 911 calls reporting that two toddlers had been left alone in a hot car. The car was left sitting in a shopping plaza on Boston Avenue.

When officers and fire crews arrived, they said they removed the two children and were able to locate a parent.

Officers said that the alleged parent, Tiffany Covington, 28, became combative when she was approached and was arrested.

Covington has been charged with one count of risk of injury to a child, assault on a public safety officer/EMT/health worker, and interfering with an officer. Her bail was set to $250,000, authorities said.

She is due to be arraigned in a court in Bridgeport on Tuesday afternoon.

News 8 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.