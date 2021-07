GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) -- The rise in juvenile crimes across the state has prompted communities to take action. In Glastonbury on Thursday, a public forum was held to figure out what more can be done to prevent these incidents from happening.

“We have never seen this type of brazen activity in our town ever and I’ve lived here since 1975,” said Kristin Bourbeau, of Glastonbury.

Members of Safe Streets Connecticut walked into the meeting holding signs and were among those demanding change.

“It’s real,” said Melinda Smith, of Glastonbury. “They don’t just want our stuff out in the yard. They want the stuff in our home.”

