BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The inaugural Sound On Sound Music Festival will take over Seaside Park in Bridgeport on Sept. 24 and 25.

Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, The Lumineers, and Stevie Nicks were announced as headliners. Performers also include Brandi Carlile, The National, Father John Misty, Black Pumas, Ziggy Marley, Gary Clark Jr., The Head and the Heart, Band of Horses, Jenny Lewis, and Jade Tree.

Festival organizers said no performances will overlap, so attendees can catch every performance.

A special presale for two-day general admission and VIP tickets are now available exclusively for Citi® Cardmembers through Friday, Feb. 18 at 11:59 a.m.

Two-day general admission tickets priced at $219 go on sale at noon on Feb. 18. Other ticket packages will also be available at that time online.

Founders Entertainment, the group behind New York City’s Governors Ball is partnering with Live Nation Connecticut and the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater.

Check out the full lineup here.