NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Rob Scalera, of Brookfield, is a husband, father of two boys and used to love playing ice hockey.

The 47-year-old is now grateful just to have good health after underdoing a liver and kidney transplant in 2020.

Scalera, who has met many people who have spent years waiting for a kidney, now encourages people to become organ donors.

“It’s a horrible experience being on dialysis,” he said. “People that are young, people that are a little bit older — the ages vary but the need is out there.”

More than 100,000 people in the U.S. are waiting for donor organs, and 20 die each day.

Yale Medicine transplant surgeon David Mulligan said not all donors have died. Living donors can give one of their kidneys and also a part of their liver, which grows back in six to eight weeks.

Some donors give organs to save someone they don’t even know.

“Every one of them tells stories about what a life-changing event, and if they had a chance, they’d do it again,” Mulligan said.

He said new advances could mean more available organs. Those advancements include perfusion, where an organ is placed on a machine that tunes it up for better quality.

“It expands the amount of time the organ can be out of the body safely, and also improves the function of the organ,” Mulligan said.

Deep freezing donor organs could also be on the horizon.

“And those can be thawed out very easily and then used from transplant days — maybe even weeks — later,” said Mulligan, who added that the advantage of having more time to get an organ to a recipient in need could mean more lives saved.

And he also said that someday organs could be created from a patient’s own cells, or come from genetically modified pigs in a process called xeno-transplantation.

“If the heart works well, that would probably be the first organ we’ll see be utilized from a transgenic source to actually replace the need for devices coming forward,” he said.