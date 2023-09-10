BROOKFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) –Brookfield’s newest officer has four paws, two perky ears and a nose for sniffing out drugs (and probably some treats).

Tango, a 16-month-old Belgian Malinois, has been brought onto the force to replace the late K-9 Major, according to a social media post from the police department.

Tango was hand-picked in April, and officially joined the department after four months of training. He and his partner, Sgt. Kyek, are in the patrol division.

The K-9 is certified in tracking, narcotic detection, criminal apprehension, area searches, building searches, and evidence and article searches.