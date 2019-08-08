Brother of Sandy Hook victim makes appearance at CNN Town Hall for gun control discussion

(WTNH) — After this weekend’s mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, gun control is back on the national agenda. There is a vigil scheduled in Newtown Thursday night. On Wednesday, the brother of a Sandy Hook victim was part of a CNN Town Hall.

The young man we’re talking about is JT Lewis. His brother was killed at Sandy Hook Elementary, but JT is now running for state senate as a pro-second amendment Republican.

JT was alongside shooting survivors and other families who have been touched by gun violence. Plenty of people there were calling for more gun control laws.

For Lewis, the answer lies in a better mental health system, more vigilant teachers and peers, and his signature issue- making schools more physically secure. Last night, he went back and forth with a survivor of a different school shooting, the one in Parkland, Florida, about how best to prevent future shootings.

“Now I tell you, after Sandy Hook, all the schools in our town of Newtown implemented guards and police and we had cameras – my high school had 400 cameras. We have doors that lock from the inside, very important simple things. They’re not doing it for show, they’re doing it because it works,” JT explains.

JT’s perspective is that schools and the mental health system failed to identify and help the Sandy Hook shooter when he was young. He talked about a story that shooter wrote as a kid that was all about children being killed by someone with a semi-automatic rifle.

Lewis himself is a 19 year-old student at UConn. He’s also a kicker on the football team. He plans to challenge State Senator Tony Hwang in a Republican primary next year. In his hometown of Newtown, there will be a vigil Thursday ngiht at the United Methodist Chirch hosted by Connecticut Against Gun Violence.

The press release says they will be demanding action in response to the latest mass shootings in Gilroy, El Paso and Dayton.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.