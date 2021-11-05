Building on Cogswell Street in Bridgeport evacuated after indoor chemical release

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport Fire Department is responding to Cogswell Street on a preliminary report of a chemical release indoors.

The department said the chemical is being defined as a glue substance. Director for Bridgeport’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security/Emergency Communications Scott Appleby said it seems someone sprayed a glue-type chemical into the air.

Appleby said no injuries are being reported and the building was evacuated. He said it seems like ventilation is helping the situation.

There is no further information at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay updated with WTNH.com and the News 8 app for more details.