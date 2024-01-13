FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A driver was struck by a car while helping another driver from a previous accident on the Merritt Parkway Saturday morning, according to the Fairfield Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to an accident involving two cars near the northbound rest area on the Merritt Parkway early Saturday morning.

The Fire Department reports that a driver witnessed the accident and pulled over to help one of the injured people. While helping the people in the accident, the witness was struck by a third vehicle.

A total of five people were transported to a local hospital to be treated for various injuries.

The Fairfield Fire Department strongly urges the public to use extreme caution on highways following accidents. Oncoming traffic is always a hazard, especially at night.