BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is facing charges after bystanders broke a window to rescue a child from a hot car on Wednesday in Bridgeport, according to police.

Three people came across the small child in a vehicle at about 4:50 p.m. in the parking lot at the Bass Pro Shop, according to officials. The child had been banging on the window.

The bystanders called 911 and broke a window to get the child out of the “extreme heat,” according to police.

The child was taken to a hospital to be evaluated. The child is in “good spirits,” according to officers. The Connecticut Department of Children and Families is involved in the case.

The driver, Rubeidi Montero-Matos, of Bridgeport, has been charged with risk of injury to minor child, first-degree reckless endangerment, improper use of marker plate and for not having insurance. He was assigned a $50,000 bond.

Police arrested the child’s mother on a warrant for failure to appear.