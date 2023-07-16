NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Seventy-six people are expected to lose their jobs when the Campbell Soup Company closes its corporate office in Norwalk by the end of 2025, according to a WARN Act notice filed with the state.

The notice, which was published Friday, states that the layoffs started the same day and would continue until either the summer or fall of 2025.

There are 154 regular employees at the facility, according to the notice. The company plans to consolidate the corporate office in Norwalk with its headquarters in Camden, New Jersey.

Some employees will relocate or will work remotely.