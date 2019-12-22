Canoe flips, two rescued in Shelton

Closings
by: Britney Dixon

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men were rescued after their canoe flipped Saturday evening.

Fire officials said they responded around 4 p.m. Saturday evening to reports of two victims clinging to their boat in the Housatonic River. They were 450 feet offshore.

Crews were able to rescue the victims with a local resident’s rowboat. They pulled one victim on board the boat and entered the water to rescue the other.

The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

DEEP is investigating the incident. The cause is unknown.

