Capitol cops patrol senator’s home after intimidation claim

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — State Capitol Police say they have been sending patrols to state Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff’s home, in response to reports that Norwalk police officers tried to intimidate him.

Duff says officers were upset about a police accountability bill when he attended a police union meeting at Norwalk police headquarters on July 24.

After the meeting, he says an officer spat at him and about 30 officers gathered outside as he left.

Capitol police said Thursday that the patrols are just a precaution.

Norwalk Police Chief Thomas Kulhawik calls the events disappointing and plans to meet with Duff on Friday.