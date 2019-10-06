Car engulfed in flames after crashing into a home in Monroe

Photo courtesy: Greg Celentano

MONROE, Conn. (WTNH) — Several fire and EMS crews responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a car on fire Saturday night in Monroe.

According to Stepney Fire Department, around 10:45 p.m. the car containing four occupants veered off the road, drove through the front yard of a home, and struck the house. The car then fell 6-feet from a rock retaining wall into the driveway of the home.

When Stepney arrived on scene, the car was already fully engulfed in flames and there was significant risk of the fire spreading to the house.

Several of the passengers were injured. No further information on their condition has been reported at this time.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.