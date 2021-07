STARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Stratford fire department responded to a car crash at a Citgo gas station that developed into a fire Saturday evening.

At the Citgo gas station on Main Street, between Access and McPadden, a car crashed into one of the gas pumps. This caused a fire to erupt at the station.

Stratford fire department quickly responded to the scene and extinguished the fire. The occupants sustained minor injuries, according to town officials.