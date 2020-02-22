Car neglects stop sign, crashes into Bridgeport police cruiser

Breaking News
by: Britney Dixon

Posted: / Updated:

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was left seriously injured after the car he was in crashed into a police cruiser.

Police said around 12:41 a.m. Saturday, a black Honda did not stop at a stop sign on Olive Street and collided with a police car at the Park Avenue intersection.

Officer Ovelize Elena was on her way to assist another officer when the crash occurred, according to police.

Officer Elena, the driver — identified as 19-year-old Luis Jymmy Perez — and two passengers were transported to local hospitals to be treated for minor injuries. They were released.

John Apolino, 20, was the final passenger in the Honda. He was transported for serious injuries. Police said they were non-life threatening.

