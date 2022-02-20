WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – I-95 southbound and northbound is experiencing traffic due to a vehicle on fire near exits 17-19.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation reports that this occurred around 11:58 a.m.

Video footage from traffic cameras showed cars at a stand-still as the fire raged, though Connecticut State Police believe only one lane will need to be closed once firefighters put out the flames. Due to the intense smoke, cars have been traveling slowly, causing congestion on the road.

Connecticut State Police believe this is a crash involving other vehicles, and there are reported injuries. The status of any drivers or passengers is currently unknown.

This story is developing. Check back with News 8 for updates.