WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A police chase on Interstate 95 ended with three people arrested after they stole a car from a working Uber Eats driver in Westport.

Around 7:00 p.m. Saturday night, police responded to a call of a possible car theft in a parking lot with a victim injured in the process. When they arrived, they discovered a white Hyundai had been stolen.

The owner of the car was a 64-year-old female Uber Eats driver who was picking up an order from Golden Pizza in Westport. As she was getting the food, she noticed someone unlock her car to steal it, so she went outside to try and prevent them from getting away. Her head was injured during this attempt.

However, she was able to report to police that two cars were involved in this theft: her now-stolen white Hyundai, and a black car that was traveling with it, potentially carrying other suspects.

An officer stationed on the Sherwood Island Connector saw the stolen Hyundai and a black Acura traveling with it. They had both entered I-95 and were heading to Bridgeport.

The officer turned on his lights in an attempt to pull them over, but they fled. Due to the severity of the crime, a police chase ensued.

While the officer lost track of the stolen Hyundai, he was able to pursue the black Acura. The driver of the Acura got off exit 29 in Bridgeport in an attempt to escape. However, the driver lost control and struck an occupied vehicle and several parked cars.

Two people in the Acura fled the scene, but officers were able to detain one. Bridgeport police then found the other two suspects.

Officers discovered the black Acura had also been stolen from Hamden earlier that day.

A handgun was located in the car, but based on evidence, the weapon was not used during that night’s car theft.

The three suspects are two juveniles, who remain unidentified, and an 18-year-old, Giovanni Abreu. Abreu is currently held on a $100,000 bond.

The Uber Eats victim was transported to Norwalk Hospital to recover from her serious head injury and is now recovering.

According to police, the investigation is still active, as they have not yet located the white Hyundai or the person who was driving it.