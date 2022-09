STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle collision closed down I-95 North between exits 8 and 9 in Stamford Monday morning, according to the DOT.

The crash was reported just before 2:40 a.m. The highway was reopened before 7:30 a.m.

Travelers may still experience delays if they are traveling in this area.

